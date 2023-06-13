Quincy County Market on 48th Street to temporarily close for remodel

QUINCY (WGEM) - Niemann Foods announced Tuesday they are temporarily closing the County Market on 48th and Broadway to remodel the store.

Niemann Foods spokesman Gerry Kettler told WGEM News they are planning to bring a new concept to Quincy.

He said the store would close July 11.

Kettler said employees were informed Tuesday morning and would be offered jobs during the remodel.

The director at the 48th Street store said the store employed approximately 70 people who would be able to work at 24th and Broadway store.

He said County Market Liquor and Pet Supply Plus would remain open during the remodel.

Officials at the store also said the County Market across town at 24th and Broadway would hold a grand opening to celebrate its remodel, which is already in progress, on July 12.

