Terstriep sentenced to probation for 2021 Burton, Illinois, home invasion

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Hull man has been sentenced to probation in connection with a November 2021 home invasion in Burton, Illinois.

On Monday, Adam E. Terstriep, pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal trespass to a residence and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery, according to court records.

He was sentenced to two years of second-chance probation for the criminal trespass charge and domestic violence probation on the domestic battery charge.

Charges of home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint were dropped as part of a plea deal.

If Terstriep successfully completes second-chance probation, the criminal trespass conviction would be removed from his record.

According to our news-gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, Terstriep also was ordered to pay $8,266 in restitution and complete 30 hours of community service. He was sentenced to 56 days in the Adams County Jail, though the time was stayed.

Terstriep received credit for four days already served in jail before posting bond.

In December of 2021, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a 911 call at a residence in the Burton area. The caller reportedly told deputies that Terstriep entered her home without permission and beat her for several hours until she was able to escape to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

The office reported that Terstriep was arrested on charges of home invasion with intent to cause injury, a class X felony; aggravated domestic battery-strangulation, a class 2 felony; and unlawful restraint, a class 4 felony.

Terstriep appeared in court on Nov. 29, and bond was set at $60,000, with 10% cash to apply. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 23, and the bond was modified on Dec. 2 to require GPS monitoring. Terstriep also was ordered to stay 2,000 feet away from the home of the woman’s parents.

