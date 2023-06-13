Today kicks off the start to our gradual warm up

By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning’s temperatures are still slightly below normal, in the mid 50s to low 60s. We have clear skies with westerly winds. A low pressure centered over Lake Michigan will take our wind speeds up a little. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible. With high pressure still nearby though, today will be another dry and sunny day with just a few clouds. Temperatures will be getting about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, in the low to mid 80s. These daytime highs are more seasonable for this time of year. Thankfully, humidity will not be an issue. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Winds will continue to flow from the west with gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will be getting warmer tomorrow, as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain low. We will start off the day sunny, then turn partly cloudy later in the afternoon.

If you like the summer heat, you will really like Thursday and Friday.

