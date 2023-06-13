Video shows thieves using truck to rip ATM from convenience store

Thieves used a truck to steal an ATM from a store, destroying most of the storefront in the process. (Source: KOMO, SHOREWOOD MARKET, CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (KOMO) – A brazen and destructive ATM theft was caught on camera in Seattle.

The thieves used a truck to pull the machine out of a convenience store early Monday morning, taking most of the storefront with it.

The store was closed at the time and no one was injured, but the repairs will be costly for the small business to fix. In the meantime, investigators are searching for the suspects.

Surveillance video from the Shorewood Market convenience store shows the group pulling up in a truck and using the vehicle to rip out the front doors of the store, then wrapping some kind of rope around the ATM inside and hauling it away, leaving behind smashed glass and ruined merchandise.

“Man, that takes a lot of nerve – I mean, that’s pretty ballsy,” said customer John Baskett.

Longtime regular customers were shocked by what’s left of the front of the store.

“The doors are ripped off, and then there’s just a bunch of cans and bottles and mayhem inside the store. It’s very frustrating,” said customer Cody Toal.

Customers said they were just glad the store was able to remain open as they made repairs and didn’t have to lose out on a day of business.

“When I needed to come down to the store, I picked this store specifically to give them some extra business because I know what happened to them,” Toal said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. They responded after getting a 911 call from a security company just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“I was very surprised,” Baskett said. “It really destroyed the place. I mean, it’s bad. It takes a lot of nerve to come and do something like that.”

There was no one in the store during the robbery.

Authorities haven’t yet provided any information on the suspects.

“This is our neighborhood store, and crime has moved into our neighborhood,” Toal said. “For a long time, West Seattle seemed like a very safe place. It doesn’t seem that safe anymore.”

