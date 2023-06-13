Warm and Dry

QUINCY (WGEM) - High pressure continues to dominate the forecast across the Tri-State area. That will mean dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm this week after daytime high temperatures in the area Tuesday in the mid to low 80s. We will warm up on Wednesday to the mid-80s for just about everyone. Then on Thursday daytime high temperatures get all the way up into the low 90s. It looks as if the rain potential is so minimal on Friday, I don’t think we can even call it an even 10% for a chance for a thunderstorm on Friday. A little different story on Saturday. Saturday while we still have a fairly stable environment in the morning hours the afternoon will hold the potential for some showers and thunderstorms to develop. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday are in the mid-80s. A few showers and thunderstorms may also be in the area Saturday night and Sunday. Those Saturday night showers may leave some cloud cover for Sunday and cooler temperatures with daytime highs in the low 80s.

