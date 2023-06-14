Adams County Board unsatisfied with courthouse mold report

The Adams County Board needs a more formal report from the company that tested the courthouse for mold.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee heard the preliminary report Monday from Safestart Environmental of Chicago.

Members said there are several inconsistencies that don’t allow the county to form a plan.

Safestart was awarded the $56,000 contract in February, but wasn’t able to conduct the testing until April.

There will be a special meeting June 20 to consider a formal contract with Klingner to help interpret the final report.

The investigation started when several employees filed a complaint saying they suspected mold was causing illnesses.

In other business, the County Board:

Approved a payment of $38,500 for the first year of a lease for cameras to be used by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Appointed Simon, Dr. Rick Noble from Quincy Medical Group, and Adams County Treasurer Bryden Cory to the Opioid Settlement Fund Committee.

