Air conditioners available for those in need

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local agencies are working together to help those in need stay cool this summer.

Ameren Illinois is donating 50 air conditioning units to Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials, to be handed out across Adams, Pike, Brown and Schuyler counties.

All homes that meet the low income home energy assistance program guidelines (LIHEAP) will be eligible, but certain vulnerable populations will be prioritized first.

“We’re actually paying special attention and focusing on veterans, the elderly, the disabled, and those that have small children in their home. So anybody like that, that does not have a cooling system in their home, is encouraged to apply,” said Two Rivers marketing coordinator Mark Schneider.

He said this donation and this program is an important way to help keep people safe when extreme heat arrives.

“These units mean a lot to folks that can’t afford any other way of cooling their homes. And so for us to be able to partner with Ameren to distribute these... we’re very proud to serve our area and we’re happy to be able to provide this service,” said Schneider.

In order to apply, people must have proof of identity (ID, Social Security) and proof of last 30 day income. The income proof will be necessary for those applying for AC units who have not applied for LIHEAP assistance previously.

Only one unit will be distributed per household. Homes that received AC units in previous donation years do not qualify.

Two Rivers Regional Council will begin accepting applications for AC units starting Tuesday, June 20th.

If anyone has questions about the program, they can find the contacts for Two Rivers Regional Council here.

Missouri Air Conditioning Units Assistance

For those in Missouri looking for air conditioner assistance, NECAC is giving out 75 units to Ameren customers in nine Missouri counties.

Locally, this includes Lewis, Monroe, and Ralls counties.

Those interested should contact their local NECAC office to set up an appointment.

Applicants will need their social security card, proof of income and their last Ameren bill.

