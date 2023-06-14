Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Princeton, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager, identified by authorities as 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder, reportedly left her home voluntarily, but she was entered into the statewide Amber Alert system “due to the criteria and nature of this case.”

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.

Police identified a suspect as 34-year-old Lee Carter III. He is reportedly driving a black Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.
Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about the girl’s location can call police at 469-307-6746 or 972-736-3901.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store will close on July 11, at which time most of it's 84 employees will begin to work at...
Quincy County Market on 48th Street to temporarily close for remodel
Adam Terstriep
Terstriep sentenced to probation for 2021 Burton, Illinois, home invasion
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week

Latest News

Local librarians react to statewide ban on book-bans
Arts Quincy kicks off summer on big screen
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Adams County Board unsatisfied with courthouse mold report
Eagles Nest Hotel under new ownership