Arts Quincy kicks off summer on big screen

Event marks third year for Quincy families
Arts Quincy kicks off summer with movie night at Jackson-Lincoln pool.
By Rajah Maples
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy families helped Arts Quincy kick off summer Tuesday night on the big screen.

They turned out for the Arts & Movie Night at Jackson-Lincoln Pool on North 8th Street. It was a chance for families to learn more about the Quincy’s arts community.

Disney’s “Encanto” played on a stadium-style screen as youth enjoyed games, friends and fun.

“Arts Quincy is so excited to be back at Jackson-Lincoln Pool for our summer of the arts event,” Executive Director Laura Sievert said. “This is our third season. We have Blessing Hospital on hand with free dinner. We had over 300 attendees and lots of partner organizations show off what the arts community can do.”

An Arts and Cultural Dance is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 at the same location.

Families will have an opportunity to learn more about movement, rhythm and song celebrated throughout the world.

