Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 14, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Mahkayl Hill
Mary Jo Hunt
Lois Acker
Robbie Whiles
Justin McDade
Nick Wisehart
Heather Winters
Emeri Janes
Madison Pfaffe
Tucker Rittenhouse
ANNIVERSARIES
James & Sandy Lochman
Tom & Nan Fenton
Mark & Melanie Tretter
Gary & Vickie Hilgenbrink
Jim & Barb Nauert
Josh & Sarah Beck
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.