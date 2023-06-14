City officials hope to bring more hotels to Quincy amid a hospitality worker shortage

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s summer vacation and city officials said hotels are booking up in Quincy.

Local hotel managers said business is great, but they struggle to find enough help. So, they’ve had to scale back.

“We’re busy,” said Town & Country Inn and Suites manager Dax Fohey. “It’s as busy as it’s ever been. And if we had more staff, it could be busier.”

Fohey said the hotel has 90 rooms, but on several occasions they’ve only been able to cap off their bookings to 60 or 70.

“We can’t keep up,” Fohey said. “If we sold those extra 20 rooms, we’re not being able to get them clean. In the past we would have about seven or eight housekeepers. Now we have about four. Some of those are part-time as well.”

Fohey said they’ve even raised their wages, but still no bites.

“We’ve stayed ahead of minimum wage,” Fohey said. “If it’s gone up two or three dollars, so has our pay.”

Meanwhile, city officials said there are talks about bringing more hotels to Quincy. Mayor Mike Troup said the city has 800 hotel rooms right now, but they need at least 200 more to accommodate enough visitors.

“With the activities that we have, we’re really pushing the capacity of our current hotel rooms,” Troup said. “So, we need more.”

Troup said last week a group of investors purchased the Eagle’s Nest with the idea in mind to renovate.

“In their conversations with me, they’ve talked about dividing it into two pieces,” Troup said. “One for hotels and the other part of that for extended stays.”

Fohey said while Quincy could use another hotel it’s not a great idea in this labor economy.

“Who’s going to work at those places?” Fohey said. “Are they going to take one or two from each property? Then those properties are going to be in worse shape. I just don’t know where they’re going to find the bodies.”

Troup said potential developers have not brought up the topic of finding workers in their discussions.

He said the city would like to have one or two new hotels in mid 2024.

