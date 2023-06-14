Former QND players recall game against newly crowned NBA champ Porter Jr.

Autoplay Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - The anticipation surrounding Columbia (Mo.) Father Tolton’s visit to The Pit for a November basketball game had been building for months

After all, the Trailblazers were one of the top high school teams in the country, built around a 6-foot-9 sophomore who was rated as one of the best five prep players in the nation. His name: Michael Porter Jr.

Finally, Nov. 28, 2014, arrived and the Raiders got an up close and personal view of the hype as they were trounced 86-52 in their season opener as part of the Gully Transportation Shootout before a full house at 10th and Jackson.

“I was really nervous to play against them,” said Tanner Stuckman, a junior who was in the starting lineup and finished with four points. “I was extremely excited, but nervous at the same time.

“I had played against top talent on the AAU circuit but it’s a different feeling when that talent is in your own gym. You had that feeling that he wasn’t going to take it easy and he was going to try to embarrass us any way he could.

“That’s what made Porter special. He didn’t take nights off. Usually those top guys have egos and do what they want. He was coachable and he didn’t let off the gas pedal.”

Fast forward eight and one-half years and after a career plagued by injuries, Porter was crowned an NBA champion after the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in five games to win its first championship Monday night.

“Porter was a helluva a player,” recalled Mac Little, who was a freshman reserve point guard for the Raiders. “We stuck (Austin) Ridder who was our best defender on him and he dropped like 20-plus points in the first half and barely played the second half.”

Indeed, Porter and crew put on a show as the Trailblazers made 18 of their first 20 field-goal attempts and shot 71 percent from the field in racing to a 49-33 halftime lead.

“Porter was easily the best player I’ve played against in basketball,” said Little, who went on to a successful soccer career at Quincy University.

The Trailblazers, coached by former Quincy High football and basketball player Jeremy Osborne, built the lead to 27 points with 5:44 left in the third quarter. At that point, Porter had scored all of his 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field.

“I was standing on my tippy toes to be as tall as I could and it didn’t phase him at all,” the 6-foot-1 Ridder told The Quincy Herald-Whig after the game.

“You would expect him to miss sooner or later. He just didn’t miss at all.”

After scoring eight of Tolton’s first nine points, Ridder knew it would be a long night. Ridder was also the only Raider in double figures with 10 points, eight coming from the free-throw line.

“Ridder came over one time after he played great defense and Porter pulled up and hit a 12-footer,” QND Coach Bob Sheffield told the QHW after the game.

“He looked at me and goes, ‘what else can I do?’ I just said, ‘keep doing what you are doing.’”

Stuckman said: “Porter’s first bucket was a transition three that was from beyond deep, easily NBA 3-point range.

“I think the fans were more entertained by his abilities than anything else. What he’s doing now in the NBA is exactly what he was doing at the high school level. The guy was insanely gifted.”

Tolton wasn’t just Porter. It had his freshman brother Jontay and junior guard Isaiah Wilson among others. Senior starter Brennan Church, son of former Palmyra (Mo.) and Mizzou standout Greg Church, finished with 12 points.

“What people didn’t realize was that team was gifted outside of Porter,” said Stuckman, who has played professionally overseas and in Canada after a solid career at Quincy University.

“They had his brother and two or three other guys who were Division 2 guys and were very skilled. Perfect players to help Porter and take some pressure off his shoulders.”

It didn’t escape the QND student body that they were watching a special player, someone who most likely would be in the NBA someday.

After the game, a mob of QND students posed for pictures and sought autographs from Porter, including many of the Raiders players.

Porter stayed and took photos until everyone had one. It was nothing new for the Tolton traveling party, which flew to games all over the country and were used to all the hoopla surrounding the team.

Little, for one, was having none of that.

“I was too prideful to get an autograph from someone who just destroyed our team,” Little said of his thoughts at the time.

But now?

“I know looking back I probably should have gotten something but I think it is cooler to say you played against him rather than having an autograph or a picture,” said Little, who scored four points in the game.

After his junior year at Father Tolton in which the Trailblazers won the Missouri Class 2A state championship, Porter transferred to Nathan Hale High School in Seattle for his senior year where he won another state championship. His father, Michael Porter Sr., had been hired by the University of Washington to be an assistant coach.

After an injury plagued 2017-18 season in which he played just four games at Missouri after his father was hired as a Tigers’ assistant coach, Porter declared for the NBA Draft. That summer, he was taken 14th overall by Denver.

After battling injuries including three back surgeries during his five-year pro career, Porter remained healthy during this year’s NBA playoffs. Despite shooting woes in the finals, Porter arguably played his best game during Denver’s 94-89 victory in Game Five in which he finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, including a key 3-pointer.

“I was rooting for Denver to win the NBA title so I could say I played against him and he won a championship,” Little said.

