Hospital Report: June 14, 2023

By WGEM Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Deaths:

Laura Ellen Gerard, 89, of Louisiana, Missouri, and formerly of Hannibal, died at 6:37 p.m., Sunday, at her home in Louisiana.

Robert L. “Bobby” Jones Jr, 42, of Hannibal, died at 7:32 p.m., Sunday, at his home in Hannibal.

Shirley Anne Nemes, 87, of New London, Missouri, died at 4:45 p.m., Saturday, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal, surrounded by her children.

Sylvia M. (Brown) Rule, 85, of Hannibal, Missouri, died with her children by her side at her daughter’s home in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Births:

No births to report today.

