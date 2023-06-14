Legacy Theater under new ownership, hopes to secure grant funding for upgrades

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Since 2016, the City of Carthage has owned the property of the Legacy Theater. On Wednesday, city officials and members of the Legacy Theater Foundation came together in the building’s auditorium to announce a change in ownership.

Now, the Legacy Theater Foundation owns the theater.

“It’s always been part of the original plan that the city would hope that the foundation could take it on once they get feet underneath them,” said Legacy Foundation President Doug Groth.

The theater has stood since the early 1950′s, when it was used as an auditorium for Carthage College. It was later used by Robert Morris College until 1989. Before the City, Carl Sandburg College owned the property.

Mayor Jim Nightingale said the City would still help the Legacy Theater financially in the early years of the foundation’s ownership. He believes the facility is a big factor in attracting people to town.

”When they have a show, it brings a lot of people to the community and they go to the restaurants, gas stations, and we’re getting money from that as sales tax,” Nightingale said. “People know where Carthage is now, a lot of people come here that haven’t been here before.”

The City is providing $20,000 worth of financial support in the first year and $10,000 each of the following two years.

Before now, Groth said grant funding assistance was a challenge to secure.

”That’s been a problem in the past for us on grant applications is who really owns the property when we’re trying to do improvements,” Groth said. “The City and the foundation work really well to do stuff, but when it goes outside of the partnership it’s really been a challenge.”

Groth said the foundation wants to add a concession stand as well as spruce up their outdoor signage by switching it to an electronic display.

The Legacy Theater hosts about a dozen shows a year. Groth also hopes to expand the lobby if they receive grant dollars.

Under City ownership, they made tuck pointing improvements, HVAC system repairs and removed the Douglas Center building which is now space for parking.

The foundation consists of 9 members, all from the Tri-State ara.

