Local librarians react to statewide measure against book-bans

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill, making Illinois the first state in the country to outlaw book bans and will take effect on Jan. 1.

The bill Pritzker signed into law requires libraries to adopt the American Library Association’s, Library Bill of Rights, to receive funding from the Secretary of State: Librarians cannot restrict reading martials due to partisan or personal disapproval.

Quincy Public Library staff members said they have and will continue abiding by The Library Bill of Rights.

Young Adult Librarian Bridget Quinlivan said when your child goes to pick out a book at the library, the selections in that area are cultivated by experts who have worked to put age appropriate materials in appropriate sections.

“As far as young adults finding an appropriate book, we think we’ve kind of done the front loaded part of that already,” Quinlivan said.

She said once books are selected to be on the shelves, the role of a librarian is to help children and teens access the materials they’re seeking, not filter their access to them.

“Young adults especially are learning about the world, learning about themselves and trying to discover their likes their dislikes and that’s part of the public library’s job, is to offer that information and give them to access to that,” Quinlivan said.

According to the American Library Association, there were 67 attempts in Illinois to ban books in 2022.

Director Kathleen Helsabeck said the Quincy Public Library will continue following the ALA’s Library Bill of Rights, and consequently, continue receiving funding.

“The ALA’s position has always been to provide a wide variety of materials to all patrons,” Helsabeck said. “The ALA’s position has always been to support libraries and support librarians.”

Helsabeck said library staff have never been in a position to censor the reading of any person of any age and it should remain a parent’s decision.

“If patrons want to view anything they have the right to check out materials or they have the right to not check out materials,” Helsabeck said. “If there’s ever an issue with a child or children who want to check out materials, it’s always been up to the guardian to monitor those materials, it’s never been up to the library.”

Every year in September, the library celebrates Banned Book Week. In 2022, a group of patrons turned that initiative into a club.

Each month, the club reads a book that has been banned or challenged in the U.S., to raise awareness about the censoring of reading materials.

