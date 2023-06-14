Macomb Flags of Love raised for Flag Day

At 6 a.m. volunteers put up around 800 flags in honor of Flag Day and deceased McDonough County...
At 6 a.m. volunteers put up around 800 flags in honor of Flag Day and deceased McDonough County veterans.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - There are five holidays a year that the Macomb Flags of Love Committee raises around 800 American flags in Chandler Park. Wednesday, in recognition of Flag Day, several volunteers followed the roughly 40-year tradition once again.

Flag Day is a national holiday that recognizes the adoption of the American flag. Since 1777, the U.S. has had 27 different variations of the flag.

In Macomb, the flags represent deceased McDonough County veterans.

”It’s almost a solemn activity, not a lot of chitter chatter, not that it’s discouraged, but it’s just kind of the atmosphere that is people are hushed, right to the work to display these flags in the memory of these fine men and women that served our country that are no longer part of our community,” Mayor Michael Inman said.

In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson announced issued a Flag Day proclamation, and again in 1927 by President Calvin Coolidge. It wasn’t until 1949 that it was signed into law by President Harry Truman.

The Flags of Love will fly once again on Independence Day.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store will close on July 11, at which time most of it's 84 employees will begin to work at...
Quincy County Market on 48th Street to temporarily close for remodel
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
Adam Terstriep
Terstriep sentenced to probation for 2021 Burton, Illinois, home invasion
Scott F. Burow
Longtime Missouri juvenile officer sentenced to 7 years for sex with teen
Mayor Mike Troup said a Seattle-based group had traveled to Quincy for a couple weeks before...
Seattle group purchases old Eagles Nest Hotel

Latest News

Hotels in Quincy
City officials hope to bring more hotels to Quincy amid a hospitality worker shortage
City officials hope to bring more hotels to Quincy amid a hospitality worker shortage
Several local agencies are handing out AC units to those in need.
Air conditioners available for those in need
Macomb Steakhouse officially cut the ribbon Wednesday morning.
Macomb Steakhouse owner saw an opportunity and ‘took advantage’