Macomb Flags of Love raised for Flag Day

MACOMB (WGEM) - There are five holidays a year that the Macomb Flags of Love Committee raises around 800 American flags in Chandler Park. Wednesday, in recognition of Flag Day, several volunteers followed the roughly 40-year tradition once again.

Flag Day is a national holiday that recognizes the adoption of the American flag. Since 1777, the U.S. has had 27 different variations of the flag.

In Macomb, the flags represent deceased McDonough County veterans.

”It’s almost a solemn activity, not a lot of chitter chatter, not that it’s discouraged, but it’s just kind of the atmosphere that is people are hushed, right to the work to display these flags in the memory of these fine men and women that served our country that are no longer part of our community,” Mayor Michael Inman said.

In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson announced issued a Flag Day proclamation, and again in 1927 by President Calvin Coolidge. It wasn’t until 1949 that it was signed into law by President Harry Truman.

The Flags of Love will fly once again on Independence Day.

