Macomb Steakhouse owner saw an opportunity and ‘took advantage’

MACOMB (WGEM) - A new place to grab a bite to eat in Macomb made it official Wednesday morning with a ribbon cutting.

Macomb Steakhouse has been open for a few months, but has since expanded their offering time and time again by adding breakfast, extended hours and most recently a salad bar.

The owner, Efren Guel, said he’s currently working towards further product expansion by getting a liquor license to open a bar in the restaurant.

”I like to help people out, get them employed, do my thing, bring good, decent food to town, the buffet is coming back,” Guel said.

The building at 1302 W. Jackson has been home to a few different restaurants over the past 60 years. Most recently, the Red Ox Supper Club, which closed their doors five years ago.

Guel said when he saw the empty building he wanted to take advantage. He also owns a restaurant just south of Galesburg in Knoxville, Ill.

Macomb Steakhouse is the second business this month to hold a ribbon cutting.

