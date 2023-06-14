Missouri Governor announces emergency water access for farmers

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation are working together to help farmers during the ongoing drought.

As part of the rules announced by Governor Parson on Tuesday, the agencies are allowing water collection at dozens of parks and conservation areas across the state.

The water collection is for livestock needs only and cannot be resold.

According to Missouri Department of Conservation Media Specialist Maddie Est, helping Missourians through the drought is a team effort.

“The department of Conservation’s purpose is to serve not only nature, animals and plants, but also the people of Missouri. That’s very important to us, it’s part of our mission statement,” Est said. “And obviously if the people of Missouri need water and we have water available, we’re going to do everything we can to help with that.”

She said the department will help as long as the lake levels remain stable.

“Say a lake reaches a certain level that we’ve determined, so that level is going to make sure the boat ramps are still usable and stuff like that,” Est said. “We’ll stop issuing permits based on what our water levels are at and then also based on what the people need.”

Farmers will need to provide their own pumping and hauling equipment.

Anyone needing water are urged to contact the Hannibal or Kirksville regional offices of the Missouri Department of Conservation. Farmers will need to obtain a special use permit from the department before collecting water.

For Hannibal, you can call 573-248-2530.

For Kirksville, you can call 660-785-2420.

Local areas for water collection include:

Sever (Henry) Lake Conservation Area

Deer Ridge Conservation Area

LaBelle Lake Conservation Area

Ewing (Ella) Lake Conservation Area

Fox Valley Lake Conservation Area

Wakonda State Park

Mark Twain Lake

Collection must take place from the access points during normal operational hours.

You can find out more information about the emergency water measures and emergency hay access measures by clicking here.

You can find a map of the water collection points here.

