Seattle group purchases old Eagles Nest Hotel

The former Eagles Nest Hotel has a new owner.
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Mayor Mike Troup said a Seattle-based group had traveled to Quincy for a couple weeks before deciding to make the purchase.

Troup said the building was built in the late 70s.

It was a major brunch and hotel establishment before closing in February of 2021.

“It’d be nice to do a demo and build new, but I believe they’re still leaning toward renovating the facility,” Troup said. “They’ll be here in another two weeks and taking another look.”

Troup said a couple of cousins from Seattle, Washington, with prior hotel purchase experience bought the property.

He said the group has not submitted renovation plans to him yet.

Neither the buyer, nor seller, have shared the selling price with the mayor yet.

