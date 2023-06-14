QUINCY (WGEM) - Our warm and dry weather conditions will continue across the region. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be near the 90-degree mark. Both days with almost full sunshine. Saturday should be mostly sunny although there is an off chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Saturday will still run up to the upper 80s close to the 90. Sunday although it will be cooler with daytime high temperatures only around 80. That 80-degree mark is close to our average daytime high for the middle of June. Also on Sunday do not get excited while there is rain in the forecast. It doesn’t look like a drought buster by any means. While Father’s Day activities may be a little damp and not so sunny the stronger rainfall totals look like they will be south of our region. Summer begins on Wednesday and daytime high temperatures will type up close to 90.

