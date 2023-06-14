Warm and Dry

Warming up Thursday
Warming up Thursday(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our warm and dry weather conditions will continue across the region. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be near the 90-degree mark. Both days with almost full sunshine. Saturday should be mostly sunny although there is an off chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Saturday will still run up to the upper 80s close to the 90. Sunday although it will be cooler with daytime high temperatures only around 80. That 80-degree mark is close to our average daytime high for the middle of June. Also on Sunday do not get excited while there is rain in the forecast. It doesn’t look like a drought buster by any means. While Father’s Day activities may be a little damp and not so sunny the stronger rainfall totals look like they will be south of our region. Summer begins on Wednesday and daytime high temperatures will type up close to 90.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store will close on July 11, at which time most of it's 84 employees will begin to work at...
Quincy County Market on 48th Street to temporarily close for remodel
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
Adam Terstriep
Terstriep sentenced to probation for 2021 Burton, Illinois, home invasion
Scott F. Burow
Longtime Missouri juvenile officer sentenced to 7 years for sex with teen
Mayor Mike Troup said a Seattle-based group had traveled to Quincy for a couple weeks before...
Seattle group purchases old Eagles Nest Hotel

Latest News

First Alert Weather Wednesday Morning
- Mostly sunny, then some increasing clouds. - Much warmer today. - We have a few chances of...
Warmer today, Hot Tomorrow
First Alert Weather Tuesday Evening
Normal high temps are around 81 degrees for this time of year.
Warm and Dry