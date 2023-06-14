Warmer today, Hot Tomorrow

- Mostly sunny, then some increasing clouds. - Much warmer today. - We have a few chances of...
- Mostly sunny, then some increasing clouds. - Much warmer today. - We have a few chances of rain on the way.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak area of high pressure that is close by continues to promote subsidence (sinking air). Therefore, we have clear to mostly clear skies this morning. Morning temperatures are fairly seasonable, in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds are light out of the west. Today we will see near-normal daytime highs in the mid 80s. A few locations such as Hannibal, Missouri, and Fort Madison, Iowa, may reach into the upper 80s though. Dew points will be in the low 50s, so humidity levels will be low. As we head through the morning and afternoon, some cumulus clouds will develop leading to a partly cloudy sky. Some models continue to show the small chance of a few isolated showers developing this afternoon. However, the subsidence (sinking air) will likely suppress the rain keeping us dry. (For rain showers and thunderstorms, you need something called lift (rising air). Not subsidence.) Into night, skies will become mostly clear. Lows will be a little warmer, but seasonable in the low to mid 60s.

The hottest day out of the next seven will be tomorrow, with highs near 90°. Light westerly winds will keep our dew points in the 50s, so humidity levels will be low yet again.

We continue to keep our eyes on the models for our next chance of rain, which could arrive this weekend.

