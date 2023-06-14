Yohn seeks new judge to hear case

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Springfield man charged with home invasion and sexual assault of an Adams County woman is again seeking a new judge to hear his case.

Court records show Bradley Yohn made the request Wednesday during a status hearing.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hearld-Whig, Yohn made many of the same arguments he’s made previously, including assertions that file creation and modification dates on digital files show that the evidence was altered and that the crime scene was contaminated by law enforcement investigators.

Judge Roger B. Thomson maintained his earlier rulings, that Yohn had not provided evidence of any impropriety, just his own opinions of how the investigation was conducted.

The Herald-Whig reported Yohn also filed a motion requesting a “solution to being restrained so ridiculously.” Yohn appears in court for hearings with full leg and waist restraints, including a handcuff cover box.

Yohn argued that he hasn’t given any reason for such restraints in court. He said that his behavior in the Adams County Jail should not be reflected during his court appearances.

“I have observed with my own eyes,” how Yohn can become disruptive, Thomson said in denial of the motion. Yohn has had outbursts and has been physically removed from previous hearings in front of Thomson in the case.

Wednesday’s motion will be argued Friday morning.

Yohn previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.

Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.

He has been held in Adams County on a $15 million cash bond since November of 2021.

The case is still set for the July jury docket.

