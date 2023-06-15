Amtrak passenger train crashes near Golden, Illinois, sustains minor damage

QUINCY (WGEM) - An Amtrak passenger train crashed early Thursday morning in the area of North 2200th Avenue and Highway 94 outside of Golden, Illinois.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens reported that deputies responded just before 7a .m.

Sheriff Grootens stated the train hit a pile of brush that was dropped on the track by an excavator.

Grootens stated the train received minor damage and no injuries were reported.

WGEM News reached out to Amtrak but the call was not immediately returned.

