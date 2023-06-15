Amtrak passenger train delayed after hitting brush pile near Golden, Illinois

QUINCY (WGEM) - An Amtrak passenger train headed to Chicago from Quincy was delayed Thursday morning after a minor crash outside of Golden, Illinois.

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens reported deputies responded just before 7 a .m. to the area of North 2200th Avenue and Highway 94.

Sheriff Grootens stated the train hit a pile of brush that was dropped on the track by an excavator.

Grootens stated the train received minor damage and no injuries were reported.

Amtrak Senior Public Relations Manager Marc Magliari said the train was able to continue with passengers to Chicago with about an hour delay.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.