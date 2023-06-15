Flags over the Mississippi event held for it’s first year

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Hamilton City Council and Keokuk’s American Legion Post 41 honored Flag Day as people gathered to put flags over the Mississippi River, Wednesday evening.

The flags spanned the bridge, connecting Hamilton and Keokuk with over 100 people holding flags.

The event was inspired by a similar event held in Davenport where over 500 people would gather to hold flags.

Commander of Keokuk’s American Legion Post 41 Dustin Cackler said it’s an honor to be a part of an event like this and hopes to continue the tradition in the years to come.

“It’s such an honor to celebrate something that you know, poured your blood out for this country,” Cackler said. “This is the symbol of our country and the freedoms that everyone enjoys. So, it’s one of those things that just is an honor to be a part of.”

An appreciation dinner was held after the event on the old bridge observation deck.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.