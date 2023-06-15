Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law

By Joe McLean
Published: Jun. 15, 2023
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the standard judges use to determine what’s in the best interest of a child during custody cases.

Under current law, courts are to considered several factors including, “the needs of the child for a frequent, continuing and meaningful relationship with both parents and the ability and willingness of parents to actively perform their functions as mother and father for the needs of the child.”

Should Gov. Parson sign SB35, courts would be required to presume that equal, or approximately equal, parenting time is the default best situation for a child’s welfare.

Exceptions to the standard would include situations wherein the two parents reached an agreement on something other than 50-50 custody, or if one of them proves that domestic abuse has occured. That proof would need to demonstrate a preponderance of evidence, the same standard as a civil complaint.

Some opponents to the measure argue that the standard set by the bill is too broad and doesn’t allow courts to determine the nuance of their individual cases, which all differ wildly.

Still, the bill enjoyed healthy bipartisan support in both chambers, passing 114-9 in the House of Representatives and 30-4 in the Senate.

Governor Parson’s office told the news bureau Thursday morning he had not yet finished reviewing the bill, but must decide on whether or not to do so my mid-July.

