Great River Honor Flight departs for 65th mission

Center, Missouri (WGEM) - Local veterans on the 65th Great River Honor Flight mission set out for Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

According to organizers, all of the veterans on this trip are from Missouri with 26 of them from Ralls County.

They left from Mark Twain High School in Center, Missouri at around midnight.

The trip follows the itinerary it has used over the past 13 years.

The first stop will be at the Vietnam Wall Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.

Next will be a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial, Air Force Memorial and then an emotional visit to Arlington National Cemetery including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown.

The DC trip will conclude with dinner at the Navy Memorial located on Pennsylvania Avenue and known for its fountains which contain water from all of the world’s oceans.

The veterans will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis.

A charter bus will bring them back to the Multi-purpose building on the Mark Twain High School campus in Center, Missouri for a rousing homecoming at around 10:30 p.m..

After this trip, the Great River Honor Flight will have sent 2,098 local veterans to our nation’s capitol.

