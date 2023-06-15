Hancock County EMS trending in right direction

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - After years of trending in a downward spiral, Hancock County EMS is starting to see light at the end of the tunnel. After previously coming out of an agreement with Adams County, where Ambulance Chief John Simon served in a leadership role for Hancock County EMS, they chose to hire Aaron Feagain.

Feagain began as Hancock County’s EMS Director in January, immediately facing a multitude of different challenges.

“We were very understaffed,” Feagain said. “We had seven total staff members that were trying to run two trucks full-time.”

On top of staffing shortages, the county offered less wages than surrounding EMS agencies. In the last month, Hancock County renegotiated a union contract that increased pay for EMT’s by $2.88 and for paramedics by $3.33.

Feagain credits a large part of the recent success to the contract renegotiation.

“We went from mandated 96-hours a week to 84-hours bi-weekly, so this will give them more balance in their life, more home time,” Feagain said.

As a result, the agency is now just one employee short of being fully staffed, which is 16 employees.

Kristen Barnes is one EMT that joined Hancock County EMS in the last few months. Having previously worked in another EMS agency in the Tri-States, she was also a hospital secretary.

“It wasn’t really fulfilling my desire to actually help patients, especially in a medical emergency and make that real difference,” Barnes said.

In the last month the county also sold the EMS building to a local business owner in an effort to raise more revenue.

Hancock County Board Health & Miscellaneous Committee Chairman Andrew Asbury said they now have two years to find a new place to operate out of.

“It’s a positive on both fronts,” Asbury said. “He’s looking to expand his business and we’re trying to get our agency headed in the right direction and so this allows us a little flexibility to do that.”

The EMS building was sold for $355,000. The county had owned the building since 2016.

Asbury said their new building will more than likely be one the county already owns.

”I think that the plan is to make sure that we do our due diligence and find something that’s a good fit, we’re not being pressured by the new owner to get out,” Asbury added. “They have some things that they’re trying to accomplish first, so it gives them a chance to do that while still having us in there.

Down the road, Feagain hopes to replace at least one ambulance. He hopes to bring in more funding when the tax levy increase that Hancock County voters approved in April goes into effect.

