IDNR reminds public of invasive crayfish species

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public that importing and possessing live red swamp crayfish, also known as crawfish, is illegal in Illinois.

Illinois Conservation Police Officer Brandon Fehrenbacher oversees the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement Invasive Species Unit. He said that these crawfish are an invasive species that compete with natural species.

“Red swamp crayfish compete aggressively with native species for food and habitat, and they’ve been known to cause structural damage to property. In fact, they are considered one of the most invasive species of crayfish in the world,” said Fehrenbacher. “These crayfish spread by escaping from live crawfish boils and from fishermen illegally using them as bait.”

IDNR crayfish regulations only prohibit the importation or possession of live species. The IDNR does not issue special permits for live crawfish boils, and instead recommend Illinois residents order frozen or streamed crawfish.

Any Illinois individuals and businesses that import, sell or possess live crawfish are subject to fines and penalties. Punishments range from a petty offense with a fine of $195 to a Class 3 felony with fines and restitution totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

The IDNR has an approved species list identifying species, including four types of crayfish that are legal to import and possess alive. Those species include White River crayfish, papershell crayfish, northern crayfish, and devil crayfish. However, these species are not commonly used by the food industry

For any questions relating to the possession of crayfish, you can send an email to the Illinois Conservation Police at DNR.lawreception@illinois.gov or to the IDNR aquatic nuisance species program at DNR.aquaculture@illinois.gov.

