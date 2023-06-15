Iowa Board of Regents approves tuition increase for public universities

The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved a 3.5 percent tuition hike for the state's public universities.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved a 3.5 percent tuition hike for the state’s public universities.

That includes the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa.

The increase will go into effect for the upcoming fall semester.

During Wednesday’s meeting, University officials voiced support for the change, saying it would help strengthen campus programs.

But several students voiced opposition, saying many already struggle with current rates.

For the University of Iowa the tuition increase will cost students an extra $305.

Iowa State will see an increase of $304.

Meanwhile, UNI students will see a slightly lower increase at $285.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Mike Troup said a Seattle-based group had traveled to Quincy for a couple weeks before...
Seattle group purchases old Eagles Nest Hotel
Quincy Public Library staff members said they have and will continue abiding by The Library...
Local librarians react to statewide measure against book-bans
Macomb Steakhouse officially cut the ribbon Wednesday morning.
Macomb Steakhouse owner saw an opportunity and ‘took advantage’
The Adams County courthouse building will soon be tested for mold. The county board gave the...
Adams County Board unsatisfied with courthouse mold report
The store will close on July 11, at which time most of it's 84 employees will begin to work at...
Quincy County Market on 48th Street to temporarily close for remodel

Latest News

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National...
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to deny AI companies immunity
Veterans board bus to honor flight
Great River Honor Flight departs for 65th mission
Bill would make it easier for police to administer narcan
Missouri bill would make it easier for police to administer Narcan
Flags over the Mississippi event held for it’s first year