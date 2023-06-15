Missouri bill would make it easier for police to administer Narcan

QUINCY (WGEM) - When it comes to a drug overdose, first responders say seconds can make a huge difference.

A bill awaiting the Missouri governor’s signature would make it easier for police departments to administer overdose reversing drugs like Narcan without the need for a medical director or EMS service on scene.

Palmyra’s police chief Eddie Bogue said while they don’t respond to many overdoses, the ones they have responded to, EMS has administered Narcan.

He said the legislation is a good way to support police and save lives.

“Since police are usually the first responder and we get there before the first responders or the ambulance, it could be a tool that we could utilize to resuscitate someone,” Bogue said.

He said while their department doesn’t have any Narcan now, it is something they are looking into getting.

Those with the Hannibal Fire Department said the measure is a good way to save lives.

Public Education Coordinator Mark Kempker said prior to 2016, if the fire department responded to an overdose, they would have to wait for an ambulance to arrive with Narcan. Since then, they launched the “HEET” Initiative and started putting Narcan on their trucks as well as training their responders.

He said making it easier for law enforcement to help those overdosing will make a big difference.

“That’s just gonna speed up the response when you come home and find a loved one that has overdosed an an opioid,” he said. “It’s gonna give you peace of mind and it’s just gonna help the entire process out.”

The bill has passed both chambers of the Missouri legislature and awaits for the governor’s signature.

