Missouri water assistance program to end

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (WGEM) - A program that assists those in need with their water bills is ending, but officials at the North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) report they can still help.

NECAC is taking applications through June 30 for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The two-year emergency program provides help to income-qualifying people for water and sewer bills, but will end soon.

Applications may be dropped off at NECAC Service Centers in 12 Missouri counties. If mailed, they must be postmarked by June 30.

One-time payments of up to $750 go directly to the utility company based on the bill amount.

For more information, call one of the following NECAC County Service Centers:

Lewis County: 573-288-3969.

Lincoln County: 636-528-7604.

Macon County: 660-385-4616.

Marion County: 573-221-7166.

Monroe County: 660-327-4110.

Montgomery County: 573-564-3606.

Pike County: 573-324-2207.

Ralls County: 573-985-2411.

Randolph County: 660-263-6595.

Shelby County: 573-633-2210.

St. Charles County: 636-272-3477

Warren County: 636-456-8191

