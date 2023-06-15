Quincy Police Department now accepting applications for officers

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Quincy Police Department has started accepting applications for police officers.

According to Fire and Police Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne, applicants must be between 20 and 35 years old.

Cheyne stated testing will be done at 1 p.m. on Aug, 19 at the Quincy Regional Training Facility.

He stated applicants must take a written exam, pass a background check, and a series of psychological and health tests.

The application window will close July 31.

“It is exciting people have the opportunity to apply to be a police officer. Certainly, it is one of the nicest and best and important jobs for the safety of our citizens here in Quincy. We are excited to be able to have the opportunity to meet more candidates and see if they qualify for the job,” Cheyne said.

Those interested in applying can find application information here.

