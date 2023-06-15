Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to deny AI companies immunity

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National...
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questions Colleen Shogan, nominee to be archivist of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee full committee hearing on Shogan's nomination on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By Jackie Garrity
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (KY3) - Missouri Senior Senator Josh Hawley is pushing to regulate AI companies.

This week he introduced the No Section 230 Immunity for AI Act. It’s a bill to strip artificial intelligence companies of immunity from civil and criminal prosecutions. This means people could sue those companies if they suffered “life-destroying” consequences from AI-generated content.

Sen. Hawley said content like deep-fakes, which use life-like images of a real person, is popular right now, and he wants people to have more rights against big tech companies than they do now.

“Google, Facebook, the biggest corporations in the world, you can’t sue them because they’ve got special government immunity,” said Sen. Hawley. “Which is ridiculous, particularly in this AI context. Are you telling me, as a parent, that if my child has a deep fake made of him or her, using Google’s technology, using Facebook’s technology, and it gets posted on their platforms, and they know about it, I can’t sue them, as a parent, to protect my children? No way. Every parent ought to have that right.”

This is a bipartisan effort. Sen. Hawley is cosponsoring the bill with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, who is the chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and Law. Last week, Sen. Hawley introduced five guiding principles for regulating AI companies.

