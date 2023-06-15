Slips and greens for everyone throughout Gem City

QUINCY (WGEM) - Staying in the green while providing green space to all.

That was one of the main themes at Wednesday night’s Quincy Park Board meeting.

Commissioners discussed several proposals ranging from Westview Golf Course to the future of the Art Keller Marina.

While board members did not take action on either location, they did verbally agree to keep the marina open through at least 2025.

Wednesday night marked newly-elected board member Jarid Jones’ first official meeting as president.

“It’s so important to be able to continue to really make it known that individuals throughout the community have access and they are welcome,” Jones said. “They should continue to feel like they are a huge piece of what makes our community so special.”

The Quincy Park Board is considering a plan to irrigate Westview Golf Course, especially as numbers have increased.

Dozens of junior golfers are expected to arrive in Quincy next week, June 19 to June 21, for the 50th Annual Pepsi Little Peoples Golf Championships.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.