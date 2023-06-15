Slips and greens for everyone throughout Gem City

Quincy Park Board gather to address future of marina and green spaces
Quincy Park Board meets for monthly meeting to discuss marina, golf course and other green space.
By Rajah Maples
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Staying in the green while providing green space to all.

That was one of the main themes at Wednesday night’s Quincy Park Board meeting.

Commissioners discussed several proposals ranging from Westview Golf Course to the future of the Art Keller Marina.

While board members did not take action on either location, they did verbally agree to keep the marina open through at least 2025.

Wednesday night marked newly-elected board member Jarid Jones’ first official meeting as president.

“It’s so important to be able to continue to really make it known that individuals throughout the community have access and they are welcome,” Jones said. “They should continue to feel like they are a huge piece of what makes our community so special.”

The Quincy Park Board is considering a plan to irrigate Westview Golf Course, especially as numbers have increased.

Dozens of junior golfers are expected to arrive in Quincy next week, June 19 to June 21, for the 50th Annual Pepsi Little Peoples Golf Championships.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store will close on July 11, at which time most of it's 84 employees will begin to work at...
Quincy County Market on 48th Street to temporarily close for remodel
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
Adam Terstriep
Terstriep sentenced to probation for 2021 Burton, Illinois, home invasion
Scott F. Burow
Longtime Missouri juvenile officer sentenced to 7 years for sex with teen
Mayor Mike Troup said a Seattle-based group had traveled to Quincy for a couple weeks before...
Seattle group purchases old Eagles Nest Hotel

Latest News

Flags over the Mississippi event held for it’s first year
Slips and greens for everyone throughout Gem City
Sny Island Levee Drainage District has new superintendent
Tri-State organizations prepare for Juneteenth weekend celebrations
Organizers in Hannibal and Quincy said it takes a village to plan these celebrations.
Tri-State organizations prepare for Juneteenth weekend celebrations