Sny Island Levee Drainage District has new superintendent

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s a new face in charge of the Sny Island Levee Drainage District now.

Louis Goodwin began his tenure as district superintendent on June 5.

Goodwin is a Hull, Illinois native, who spent much of the last several years working at the pump station near Hull in Reach 1.

He said he has been involved with flood fighting for decades.

“In 1993, I spent time filling coolers and packing sandwiches, I was 13 at the time, and I’ve pretty much been on the levee every flood fight since,” Goodwin said.

He said he took the current role as a way to help protect the farmland and the communities of Western Pike County.

“The Sny is a huge part of everybody’s livelihood here, across all four reaches and it’s just something that I grew up with and the opportunity arose, and I figured, you know, what better way to help out the community,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin took the reins from Mike Reed, who spent 30 years as superintendent of the levee district.

Goodwin said his goals for the months and years ahead include staying on top of regulations and expanding his connections with the Southern half of the drainage district.

He encourages residents from across the district to pop into the district headquarters, so he can get to know more of the district’s people.

The Sny Island Levee Drainage District is among the largest in the region, and protects more than 100,000 acres of farmland, major highways, part of the interstates and several communities.

