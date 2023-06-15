Sny Island Levee Drainage District has new superintendent

Louis Goodwin is the new superintendent of the Sny Island Levee Drainage District.
Louis Goodwin is the new superintendent of the Sny Island Levee Drainage District.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - There’s a new face in charge of the Sny Island Levee Drainage District now.

Louis Goodwin began his tenure as district superintendent on June 5.

Goodwin is a Hull, Illinois native, who spent much of the last several years working at the pump station near Hull in Reach 1.

He said he has been involved with flood fighting for decades.

“In 1993, I spent time filling coolers and packing sandwiches, I was 13 at the time, and I’ve pretty much been on the levee every flood fight since,” Goodwin said.

He said he took the current role as a way to help protect the farmland and the communities of Western Pike County.

“The Sny is a huge part of everybody’s livelihood here, across all four reaches and it’s just something that I grew up with and the opportunity arose, and I figured, you know, what better way to help out the community,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin took the reins from Mike Reed, who spent 30 years as superintendent of the levee district.

Goodwin said his goals for the months and years ahead include staying on top of regulations and expanding his connections with the Southern half of the drainage district.

He encourages residents from across the district to pop into the district headquarters, so he can get to know more of the district’s people.

The Sny Island Levee Drainage District is among the largest in the region, and protects more than 100,000 acres of farmland, major highways, part of the interstates and several communities.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The store will close on July 11, at which time most of it's 84 employees will begin to work at...
Quincy County Market on 48th Street to temporarily close for remodel
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
Adam Terstriep
Terstriep sentenced to probation for 2021 Burton, Illinois, home invasion
Scott F. Burow
Longtime Missouri juvenile officer sentenced to 7 years for sex with teen
Mayor Mike Troup said a Seattle-based group had traveled to Quincy for a couple weeks before...
Seattle group purchases old Eagles Nest Hotel

Latest News

Organizers in Hannibal and Quincy said it takes a village to plan these celebrations.
Tri-State organizations prepare for Juneteenth weekend celebrations
Westview Golf Course irrigation and future of Art Keller Marina were just two of many topics...
Slips and greens for everyone throughout Gem City
People gather to span flags across the Keokuk bridge.
Flags over the Mississippi event held for it’s first year
Air conditioners available for those in need