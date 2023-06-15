Today will be the hottest day of the work week and weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - This morning is a little warmer than the previous mornings as temperatures are in the low to mid 60s. We have clear to mostly clear skies with light west/southwesterly winds. High pressure remains over the region, so we will have a lot of sunshine today. Later this afternoon, you may spot a few fluffy cumulus clouds. Some smoke drifting southward from wildfires in Canada may make the skies look a little hazy though. Please note, the UV Index will be high. So applying and reapplying sunscreen will be beneficial. Today will be the hottest of this work week and even weekend. Highs will hit near 90°. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 50s. Therefore, humidity levels will still be fairly low. With the high UV Index and hot temperatures, kids playing outside and those that have to work outside will need frequent water/sunscreen breaks.

Tonight we will have clear skies with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight, a backdoor cold front will move through. This front will not bring us any rain but it will bring in slightly “cooler” temperatures for tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 80s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. The day will start off mostly sunny and then skies will become sunny. We are looking for dry conditions tomorrow day and tomorrow night.

We are continuing to monitor the chance for some rain over the weekend. As of right now, it looks like the rain will be confined to overnight Saturday night into Sunday. Unfortunately, the rain looks to be more scattered, not widespread.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.