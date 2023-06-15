Tri-State organizations prepare for Juneteenth weekend celebrations

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials across the Tri-States are busy preparing for a weekend full of celebrations.

Organizers in Hannibal and Quincy said it takes a village to plan these celebrations.

They said when it comes to celebrating the freedom of African-Americans, people of all races and ages are welcome.

There are a variety of events this year, encouraging all to gather and celebrate.

While African-Americans have celebrated Juneteenth since 1865, it wasn’t until 2021 it was declared a federal holiday.

Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition chairperson Marsha Mayfield said that fact alone is worth celebrating.

“We’ve celebrated the 4th of July all of these many years as a freedom day, this happens to be the African American freedom day, official now, because it’s become as national holiday,” Mayfield said. “It’s been very important for us to kick it off as a national holiday and we’ve been trying to do that for some time.”

On Wednesday, Mayfield rehearsed with her students to prepare for Hannibal’s Juneteenth Festival.

The kids will perform a few puppeteer and dance numbers because, Mayfield said, it’s an interactive way to get the students to learn about their country’s history.

“With the banning of books and such as that those are things that are educational, it’s up to us as parents, as community leaders, actually let them know that this is important, as well as how they celebrate the 4th of July, this is our 4th of July,” Mayfield said.

In Quincy, preparations continue for the city’s second Juneteenth Festival.

Rev. Dr. Orville Jones Jr. said many Tri-State organizations have had a hand in planning the festival, which is a testament to what can happen when communities work together.

“We’re all working together, these churches have contributed and supported, their pastors have been part of the planning processes and all of this,” Jones Jr. said. “So it’s not just one church or one group, this is all of us working together and that’s why it’s a total community program and a community plan.”

Rev. Jones said First Baptist is hosting a trichotomy of Juneteenth events.

The first is a Juneteenth Gala, taking place on Friday at Oakley Lindsay Center.

Then, the Juneteenth Festival will take place at Lincoln-Douglas Swimming Complex on Saturday.

A community gospel concert event will close Quincy’s celebrations out on Sunday.

