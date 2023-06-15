Will Father’s Day be a rain out?

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Drought conditions have worsened
QUINCY (WGEM) - Our forecast continues to be dry and warm. Normally in June, we are talking about dew points that are in the uncomfortable range up to around 60 degrees or better. Right now our dewpoints are down in the 50s which makes the air feel awfully comfortable. That does not look to change anytime real soon. We are focusing on the potential for some rainfall on Father’s Day. At this time it does not look like a complete washout, but there will definitely be cloudy skies for most of the day. Normal daytime highs for this time of year top out at around 80 to 81 degrees and that is exactly where we will be on Father’s Day. Once we get through this weekend temperatures once again, will warm to near 90.

Dew points are dry and comfortabel
The new drought monitor was issued today and as expected areas in the region that were just abnormally dry or now covered up with a moderate drought. And extreme drought conditions have expanded parts of northeastern Missouri. Do not expect this weekend’s rain to be any type of a drought buster for the region.

