Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 16th, 2023

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
By Jessica Beaver
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Ted Kemner

Donovan Redd

Tanner Charron

Kaylee Grawe

Larry Fenton

Jim Boettcher

Warren Drebes

Eric Bordeleau

Lendettle Wright

Nave Wilson

Betty Thompson

Carol Muehring

Daniel Lynn

ANNIVERSARIES

Rick & Diane Zimmerman

George & Jackie Harper

Howard & Connie Bryson

Dave & Becky Rubison

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 17th, 2023

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 15, 2023

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 14, 2023

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 14, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 14, 2023

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 13, 2023

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 13, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 13, 2023

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Community

Summer Stock Up

Stock up

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Stock up

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 12, 2023

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 12, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 12, 2023

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 11, 2023

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.