Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 17th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Mark Sill

John Kurz

Greg Dowdall

Scott Morrison

Samantha Belden

Jaxson Hess

Dave Elsie Sr.

Nick Giffeir

Joanna Sholl

Dianna Harrison

Ed Bordeleau

Randy Lewis

Emmitt Orr

Kristan Miller

Ron Brawdy Jr.

Jerry Depoy

ANNIVERSARIES

Chris & Debbie Wegs

Jason & Stacy Dixon

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.