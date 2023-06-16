Blessing holds family swim night at Jackson-Lincoln

QUINCY (WGEM) - For 14 years Blessing Health System has put on family swim nights at the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex in Quincy.

Families and community members gathered at the pool earlier this evening to enjoy a fun filled night.

Blessing officials said they love to put on community events like these and socialize with the families outside the healthcare space.

“As you can tell this just a fun family night that encourages wellness, it encourages community, and really encourages socialization,” said Michelle Zech, Chief Human Resources Officer for Blessing Health Systems.

Blessing officials said they hope to have more family swim nights as the summer continues.

