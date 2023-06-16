Downtown Pittsfield water tower to be repainted
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - If you drive around Pittsfield, you might notice the downtown water tower looks a little different.
Crews are sandblasting the tower to prepare it for a new paint job. The silver tower will get a white coat with the Pittsfield logo on it.
Mayor Gary Mendenhall said each year the city’s three must get an inspection and a test. A paint job is included in the city’s contract.
“Basically they take it over an 8 year contract,” Mendenhall said. “You’re getting the lock-in pricing because the cost of paint especially that kind of paint fluctuates a lot. So you get to lock in your pricing then.”
Mendenhall said they plan to repaint the blue tower by King Park in 2025.
