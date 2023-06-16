A Few Storms Possible for Father’s Day Weekend

After a brief cool down Friday following a backdoor cold front, light Southeasterly flow will bring a rise in temperatures once again on Saturday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80′s accompanied by plenty of sunshine. Saturday evening into Father’s Day Sunday showers and storms will move into the region. An area of low pressure will help spawn these storms as it skirts to the South of the Tri-States. Rain amounts will vary depending upon who falls underneath the storm cells. Most areas will see closer to 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain. It is possible some see none while those who get thunderstorms see locally higher amounts.

After those storm chances, dry conditions will prevail throughout much of the next week just in time for the first official day of summer. Highs will climb into the low 90′s with lots of sunshine and limited moisture. This upcoming hot spell could mean trouble for already starving crops and plants.

