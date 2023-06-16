Hannibal Police Department to issue free ice cream “citations” to residents doing good

If you see an officer out talking to someone this summer, it may not be for the reasons you’re...
If you see an officer out talking to someone this summer, it may not be for the reasons you’re thinking,(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal police officers are cracking down on issuing citations this summer, but they aren’t just giving them to those who break the law.

If you see an officer out talking to someone this summer, it may not be for the reasons you’re thinking.

The Hannibal Police Department is launching a new outreach program that rewards people for doing good things in the community.

Officers will be issuing citations to residents who, for example, wear a helmet when riding bikes or those found helping someone in need.

Police Chief Jacob Nacke said the outreach is being done to give officers another way to interact with the community.

“Just because you see a police officer, it’s not always a bad thing. It’s not like someone’s going to jail or someone’s getting a ticket, there’s the positive aspect and that’s kind of what we’re highlighting,” Nacke said. “I think this will help reinforce that, so when they see an officer, this isn’t a bad thing it’s a good thing, so it kind of helps foster that relationship kind of reinforces, so I think these are things that you know it’s a small step we can take that’ll kind of bridge that and help people understand.”

If you’re issued a citation for being safe or doing something good in the community, that citations can be redeemed for a free ice cream cone at the Hannibal Sonic restaurant.

Nacke said kids aren’t the only people eligible to receive the good deed citations.

He said people of all ages have a chance to be recognized by the police department.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amtrak
Amtrak passenger train delayed after hitting brush pile near Golden, Illinois
Mayor Mike Troup said a Seattle-based group had traveled to Quincy for a couple weeks before...
Seattle group purchases old Eagles Nest Hotel
Macomb Steakhouse officially cut the ribbon Wednesday morning.
Macomb Steakhouse owner saw an opportunity and ‘took advantage’
Quincy Public Library staff members said they have and will continue abiding by The Library...
Local librarians react to statewide measure against book-bans
The Adams County courthouse building will soon be tested for mold. The county board gave the...
Adams County Board unsatisfied with courthouse mold report

Latest News

Swick Realty holds open house on in Quincy
Low interest rates lead to low housing supply
Hancock County EMS trending in ‘right direction’
Families enjoying the evening at Blessing's family swim night.
Blessing holds family swim night at Jackson-Lincoln
School improvements
Outdoor classroom and other new additions coming to Pikeland CUSD #10