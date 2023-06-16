Hannibal Police Department to issue free ice cream “citations” to residents doing good

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal police officers are cracking down on issuing citations this summer, but they aren’t just giving them to those who break the law.

If you see an officer out talking to someone this summer, it may not be for the reasons you’re thinking.

The Hannibal Police Department is launching a new outreach program that rewards people for doing good things in the community.

Officers will be issuing citations to residents who, for example, wear a helmet when riding bikes or those found helping someone in need.

Police Chief Jacob Nacke said the outreach is being done to give officers another way to interact with the community.

“Just because you see a police officer, it’s not always a bad thing. It’s not like someone’s going to jail or someone’s getting a ticket, there’s the positive aspect and that’s kind of what we’re highlighting,” Nacke said. “I think this will help reinforce that, so when they see an officer, this isn’t a bad thing it’s a good thing, so it kind of helps foster that relationship kind of reinforces, so I think these are things that you know it’s a small step we can take that’ll kind of bridge that and help people understand.”

If you’re issued a citation for being safe or doing something good in the community, that citations can be redeemed for a free ice cream cone at the Hannibal Sonic restaurant.

Nacke said kids aren’t the only people eligible to receive the good deed citations.

He said people of all ages have a chance to be recognized by the police department.

