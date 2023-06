Hospital Report: June 16, 2023

Deaths:

Deborah Kaye (Lewis) Hazelwood, 58, of Mount Sterling, Illinois, died at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at Heritage Health in Mount Sterling.

Births:

06/07/23, Angelique McGriff, boy, Quincy

06/07/23, Garrett & Jessica Kestner, boy, Timewell, Illinois

06/09/23, Jared & Heather Wenke Scarzella, girl, Donnellson, Iowa

06/12/23, Stephen & Kala Nichols, girl, Quincy

06/12/23, Jonah Penn & Natalie Williams, boy, Quincy

06/12/23, Nate Housewright & Krista Mast, girl, Quincy

06/12/23, Schyler & Sierra Hochgraber, girl, Sutter, Illinois

06/13/23, Cody & Haylee Gunder, girls, Pittsfield, Illinois

