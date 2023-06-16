Low interest rates lead to low housing supply

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Federal Reserve’s decision not to raise interest rates has created more uncertainty for the housing market.

Quincy realtor Glenn Swick has worked in real estate for more than 30 years.

He said he’s never seen prices, supplies and low interest rates as he’s seeing right now.

That’s made it especially difficult for first-time homebuyers and renters.

Even though he said it’s a seller’s market, they eventually become buyers or renters in a difficult housing market just like everyone else.

“I think prices on rental properties have gone up even higher than home sales,” Swick said. “It seems like properties that were a few years ago homes that you’d rent for $650 are going for a thousand or more dollars now. I think it’s a bigger impact than an increase in sale prices.”

Swick said there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the economy right now.

However, he thinks the housing market is still strong.

He said it’s still a good time to buy and sell a home, because it always depends on when is the right time for individual buyers and sellers.

