Macomb Police arrest man on child exploitation warrant out of California

James Kritz
James Kritz(Macomb Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Police reported Friday the arrest of a man living in Macomb on a federal warrant for child exploitation out of California.

Police stated that 46-year-old James Kritz was arrested and taken to the McDonough County Jail without bond.

Police stated they were notified by the Department of Homeland Security that Kritz may have been living in Macomb.

Detectives from the Macomb Police Department stated they were able to locate Kritz with the information provided by DHS.

