Outdoor classroom and other new additions coming to Pikeland CUSD #10

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - School is out for the summer, but kids at one Tri-State school district will have something to look forward to in the fall.

Faculty at Pikeland CUSD #10 said they want to make use of the great outdoors and give kids a chance to get fresh air while they learn.

That’s why they’ve decided to bring a new outdoor classroom to Pikeland Community Middle School. Any teacher can teach any class on days when it’s nice out.

Additionally, a new playground will go on the other side of the classroom.

Superintendent Carol Kilver said the school mainly used COVID relief money to fund the project.

“The last three years have been really challenging for schools,” Kilver said. “And, I think the reward come Aug. 16 when kids come to school is the laughter, smiles and eyes light up when they have a new space outside and they also have a new playground.”

Kilver said new aluminum bleachers are set to arrive at Pittsfield High School’s track and football field in July. They will replace the 40 year old wooden bleachers. The new bleachers will include handicap accessibility and storage space for equipment such as hurdles, band instruments, and football gear. The field will also get new lights.

Kilver said they are using bond money to fund these improvements.

The storage building beside the high school and field will get revamped into a multipurpose room. That’s slated to start in October 2023.

Lastly, the cafeteria will get new coolers and serving lines to improve the food quality.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.