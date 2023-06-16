Restoration underway at old Dexter School

PERRY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Pike County group wants to keep a piece of history close and they need community support to do so.

Two miles outside of Perry is where community members are chipping away at restoring the 1893 Dexter School.

Locals said they are passionate about the project. There was even a coalition formed after the school closed in the 1940s called The Dexter Community Club.

Members have been working on the schoolhouse’s exterior including repainting and replacing boards.

Treasurer Pat White said they still use the school for their monthly club meetings, school field trips, and special events throughout the year.

“The man Darius Dexter the one the school is named for gave the land for the school to be built on,” White said. “And, here we are! We’re glad to have a building and we’re just not wanting it to come down.”

White said the restoration completion is all dependent on donations.

If you wish to support the cause you can call White at 217-473-6689.

More info on the school (from the Dexter Community Club):

The one-room Dexter school building sets on the NW quarter of section 20 in Perry Township.

It is approximately two miles west and 1/2 mile north of Perry Village in Pike County. It is a small frame building with clapboard siding.

The land for the school building was donated in 1850, for that purpose, by Darius Dexter (1784-1866) who had immigrated to Pike County from New England after the War of 1812.

Dexter School was well attended until 1948 when students were sent to Perry School District #57. At that time the building was auctioned and was purchased by a group of interested residents to be used as the meeting place for the Dexter Community Club.

The club was and is comprised of former students along with interested neighbors and friends. Back to Dexter Day continues to be an annual event that takes place the Saturday after Labor Day.

The only fundraising event continues to be an auction of donated items that takes place on Dexter Day after a potluck dinner. The dinner takes place on the school lawn with a hay wagon serving as the table.

As time progresses there are fewer former students and friends so fewer donations to auction mean less income.

The Dexter site has served as a field trip destination for school field trips and was also among the stops on the Pike County fall color drive.

The color drive has been replaced with a Pike Pickens’ fall weekend. There is potential to re-establish the site for school field trips as a living history experience.

The building is surrounded by oak forest on three sides which creates a nature center feeling where bird watching is excellent. We seek to preserve this piece of Pike County history while simultaneously making it useful in the present.

